OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said they're searching for a 39-year-old man who's been missing since March.
OCSO said Maurice Jackson was reported missing by the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) in March of this year.
Jackson is 39 years old, 5'9" and weighs about 180 pounds, OCSO said.
OCSO said Jackson was last seen between March 1 and March 3 around the Bartlesville Osage Casino.
If you have any information about where Jackson is, please contact OCSO or BPD.