Osage County Sheriff's Office 
PAWHUSKA, Okla. -- The Osage County Sheriff's Office announced the launch of a new "warrant search" page on their website, ocso.net on Sunday.
 
The feature will provide information to residents regarding active warrants issued by the Osage County District Court of Oklahoma, the sheriff's office said in a press release. 
 
As warrants are continuously being issued and cancelled, the information is regularly updated to ensure accuracy and timeliness, the sheriff's office said. 
 
If anyone has recently discovered to have an outstanding warrant issued by the Osage County Courts, you are asked to surrender yourself at the Osage County Sheriff's Office, located at 900 Saint Paul Ave, Pawhuska, OK 74056.
 

