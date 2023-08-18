Osage County Sheriff's Office honors their late captain a year after his death

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Saturday marks a year to the day a captain with the Osage County Sheriff's Office was tragically killed in a crash.
Captain Willy Hargraves died on Aug. 19, 2022. Now family, friends and the sheriff's office are honoring and remembering him with a small ceremony at the site of the crash on Saturday morning.
The ceremony isn't open to the public.
The Osage County Undersheriff Gary Upton said it's been a year of grief and healing for the department and the staff still talk about Hargraves daily.
"Captain Willy Hargraves is sorely missed," Upton said. "He was a huge mentor to the young deputies and a friend to pretty much all of the staff."
"Everyone knew him, not just the people here in the sheriff’s office, but the people out in the community," Upton continued. "I even had conversations shared with me about inmates in the jail that remembered him fondly."
He had worked for the sheriff's office for 25 years and had been on his way to work when he was killed in a crash at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 80 and State Hwy 18.
OHP said a 14-year-old from Kansas was driving and crashed into him.
One year later, a small memorial with family, friends and members of the sheriff's office will be held at the crash site.
"It’s been a year, it’s that anniversary date, it’s an opportunity to just come together and just see where everyone’s at, you know," Upton said. "Just see where they’re at in their journey, this grieving process."
Throughout the last year, deputies have honored Captain Hargraves. Back in May, his name was read out at a candlelight vigil in Washington, D.C. A special memorial honors him at the sheriff's office and his parking space painted with his radio call sign, 104, is always left empty.
Deputies are also wearing his 104 Badge number for the month of August and Upton said Hargraves will never be forgotten.
"We had these bands made up where you can see the 104 across there and all the deputies for the month of august are wearing those bands," he said. "We’ll never forget him in any way. The permanent memorial’s in our hearts."
The sheriff's department said the anniversary memorial is part of their grief and healing and they want to make sure his life and legacy are honored.