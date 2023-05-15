Osage County Sheriff’s Office finds tobacco, cellphones after attempted ‘prison drop’

HOMINY, Okla. — An attempted “prison drop” led to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) finding a duffel bag containing tobacco, cell phones, MiFi hotspots and phone chargers.
Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) was informed about an in-progress prison drop, someone trying to smuggle items into a prison, at Dick Conner Correction Facility in Hominy, OCSO said.
The Hominy Police Department (HPD) was already on scene.
OCSO said the prison tower guard was using a thermal scope and saw the suspect north of the prison, near an oilfield pumpjack, and lost sight of them there.
OCSO circled the area until the guard said he spotted the suspect east of Country Road 5201, walking northeast to State Highway 99, according to OCSO.
OCSO said they moved to this new area and saw a flashlight moving in the woods to the northwest of them.
OCSO and Hominy K-9 tracked the suspect through the wooded area and found a “sniper hood” but were unable to find the suspect, OCSO said.
OCSO also said a duffel bag was found under a bridge “directly in line with the suspect's likely avenue of escape.”
Inside the bag were 12 packages wrapped in duct tape, with 11 packages containing tobacco. Some packages also had cell phones, MiFi Hotspots and phone charges, OCSO said.
OCSO said the suspect is “likely dotted up pretty good from his/her hasty journey through a massive thicket of thorns.”
OCSO said anyone with information on who the suspect might be can contact OCSO or HPD and stay anonymous.