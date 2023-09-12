PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff said the district attorney of his county is intentionally sabotaging his investigation into if an infamous serial killer is connected to a 1976 cold case.
In a fiery news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Eddie Virden said DA Mike Fisher's news conference on Monday expressing concerns about the investigation into whether the BTK (Bind, Torture, Kill) Killer Dennis Rader could have killed Cynthia "Cindy" Kinney was premature and has caused witnesses and even Rader himself to stop cooperating with the investigation.
"I was in an interview with BTK yesterday when he informed me that he had been watching the news, which he does quite often, and had learned from my district attorney that there was nothing. That it is not credible," Virden said.
Virden was at the El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas just hours after Fisher held a news conference in Oklahoma in the town of Pawnee. Virden said Rader feels he's off the hook, and he is concerned his interview Monday may be the last for a while, if ever.
"What he has done yesterday has messed so much up in this investigation, he has no idea what he did," Virden said while glaring at Fisher who showed up at Virden's news conference.
At Monday's news conference, Fisher said it is well known within local law enforcement that a second suspect, who he did not name but is now deceased, has been better tied to Kinney's disappearance for years. He also said he was concerned about evidence being mishandled, the case being tried in the local news, and that right now, he has nothing substantial in the way of evidence to charge Rader.
"There are certain ways to investigate a case, and I'm concerned those proper investigative techniques have not been used," Fisher said.
Virden called Fisher's remarks premature and said the investigation is still ongoing. He said at this point in the case, he is not ready to arrest Rader at this time either. He also said Fisher's remarks have scared away some witnesses who were finally ready to come forward in the case because they believed this would be the moment and the investigation they'd been waiting for to have their accounts taken and heard.
"The victim and the victim's family come first every time and without exception and a line has been crossed that I will not tolerate," Virden said about Fisher's news conference Monday.
Virden said the investigation, though he believes hindered, will continue into BTK possibly being the one who abducted Kinney from a Pawhuska laundromat. She has not been seen since and is presumed dead, if not murdered.
"BTK is still one hundred percent the prime suspect," Virden said. "He's seen things. He knows things. He's written things."
Fisher said he decided to hold Monday's news conference because he had personally met with Kinney's parents who he said are in failing health and whose health has deteriorated further since the investigation into BTK began.
"Their health is already not great, and it's slipping day by day because of this," Fisher said. "They have both lost approximately 20 pounds since the last month. They can't eat. They can't sleep. They're really having a hard time."
Virden and Fisher have accused each other of providing false hope to the Kinney's who have never recovered their daughter's remains.
At one point during Monday's news conference, Fisher said Virden told the Kinney's five years ago the case had been solved, and at no point did he mention BTK. Virden said Tuesday that account was false. He said he had met with the family to update them as to where the status of their case was and to reassure them they were working every angle.
"I've worked this case and looked into this when I was even with other agencies," Virden said. "I didn't just start this up earlier this year."
Virden said claims he opened the BTK possibility to get free TV time ahead of a re-election campaign are false, and he said when his office was moving boxes around, it discovered new evidence that previous investigators had overlooked or refused to follow up on.
"I wasn't the one who put this out there in the pubic that we were looking into BTK, Dennis Rader told the media we were looking into him," Virden said about who put out the information.
Virden visited with BTK last January. In February, BTK contacted TMZ and said he was being investigated as a suspect in Kinney's disappearance. That same month, Virden told FOX23 at no time during his January discussion with Rader did Kinney's name ever come up.
"He told us he had spent time in Oklahoma off and on throughout his life," Virden told FOX23 News in February. "I didn't say Cynthia Dawn Kinney. He did when he reached out to TMZ."
Over the last few months, Virden and his team of investigators have made numerous trips to the Wichita, Kansas area where BTK lived and hunted the ten women he's been convicted of killing. According to Fisher and Virden, there was a meeting this past summer with local, state and Federal law enforcement at the Osage County Sheriff's Office in which new evidence was laid out.
Fisher said few people, including the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, were interested. Virden said many in attendance have expressed their willingness to help in their specialized fields.
Fisher said after Virden's news conference Tuesday, former BTK investigators contacted him thanking him for toning down what they believed to be inflammatory language meant to stir up controversy in the public.
"When it comes to the pantyhose the sheriff showed you, I spoke to one investigator who says Rader wore pantyhose himself in the privacy of his home," Fisher told FOX23. "The man likely had pantyhose all over, but that doesn't mean he tied up anyone with it before killing them."
Virden said there is mountains of new evidence he has tried to show Fisher about the case, especially before Monday's news conference, but Fisher will not meet with him or speak with him. In an image shared with FOX23 News, Virden's office shared a text in which Fisher said he would not meet with Virden because Virden had filed a bar complaint against him.
As FOX23 has noted in our coverage Monday and Tuesday, the relationship between the two senior law enforcement officials in Osage County has been sour for years. And Tuesday, Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell took the podium after Virden to accuse Fisher of sabotaging previous investigations and threatening law enforcement with arrest for political reasons.
"I haven't even formally announced if I'm running for another term," Virden said. "I'm not going to be doing this if the good guys are going to be fighting the other good guys when we're supposed to be working together."
Virden and Fisher both revealed the source of their strife began years ago after Fisher first took office. Virden had completed three cold case investigations that Fisher's predecessor filed just weeks before leaving office. Fisher said he refused to prosecute those cases because he didn't feel Virden and his team's work on those cases was solid enough to get a conviction.
"He let three killers go free," Virden said Tuesday.
"We need to make sure if we're going to court we can get a conviction, and I wasn't confident we could get one," Fisher said.
Fisher has endorsed the man who would be Virden's opponent in next year's election, and the sheriff and DA said their relationship is so broken it should concern the citizens of Osage County that two people working together to fight crime can't find much to agree on these days.
Fisher said he would prosecute BTK in Kinney's murder if enough proper evidence was found to convict, but Virden said he is asking the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office to take over the case because he doesn't trust Fisher. Virden also said he is filing new bar complaints against Fisher for the damage he said Monday's news conference did to an active investigation.
Since Monday, the OSBI has agreed to start their own independent investigation into BTK. Virden said it was redundant, and that he asked OSBI to help in the case. However, he said they weren't interested. Fisher said he hoped the cold case unit would get the Kinney family some answers quickly because they are in failing health.