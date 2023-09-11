Osage County Sheriff's Office search former home of serial killer BTK in Park City, Kan.

LEFT: Dennis Radar

RIGHT: OCSO is searching the former home of Dennis Radar in Park City, Kan. PHOTO CREDIT: OCSO
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden created a task force to help in a cold case investigation out of Pawhuska. 
 
The task force will include experts and law enforcement agencies from Oklahoma, Kansas and several other federal agencies to aid in the 1976 Cynthia Dawn Kinney case. 
 
The sheriff's office said initial findings show a possible connection between Kenney's death and the infamous BTK killer, Dennis Rader. 
 
Virden said the task force includes:
  • Sheriff Eddie Virden, OCSO
  • Undersheriff Gary Upton, OCSO
  • United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma
  • Kansas Department of Corrections
  • Kerri Rawson, Advocacy and Suspectology
  • Dr. Ann Burgess, Profiling
  • Dr. Joni Johnston, PI
  • Paul Holes, Cold Case Investigator
  • Lisa Ribacoff, Polygraph
  • Nancy Grace, Former Prosecutor & Media Personality
  • Dr. David Mittleman, DNA Analysis
  • Dr. Kristen Middleman, Probative Evidence
  • JoeScott Morgan, Death Investigator
  • Alina Burroughs, CSI Crime Scene Confidential
  • Mareen O’Connell, Retired FBI
  • Sgt. Joseph Giacalone, NYPD Homicide
  • Peter Hyatt, Statement Analysis
  • Kelley Lawson, Forensic Artist
  • Trace Sargent, K9 Esiquio Avalos
  • Chautauqua Dr. Alice Gooding, Forensic Anthropologist
  • Mellzel Martin, Handwriting Expert
  • Francey Hakes, Former US Attorney
  • Shera LaPoint, Ancestral Expert
The sheriff's office said by creating this team, they are confident in uncovering the information to bring closure to the family of Kinney and close the case. 

