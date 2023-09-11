- Sheriff Eddie Virden, OCSO
- Undersheriff Gary Upton, OCSO
- United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma
- Kansas Department of Corrections
- Kerri Rawson, Advocacy and Suspectology
- Dr. Ann Burgess, Profiling
- Dr. Joni Johnston, PI
- Paul Holes, Cold Case Investigator
- Lisa Ribacoff, Polygraph
- Nancy Grace, Former Prosecutor & Media Personality
- Dr. David Mittleman, DNA Analysis
- Dr. Kristen Middleman, Probative Evidence
- JoeScott Morgan, Death Investigator
- Alina Burroughs, CSI Crime Scene Confidential
- Mareen O’Connell, Retired FBI
- Sgt. Joseph Giacalone, NYPD Homicide
- Peter Hyatt, Statement Analysis
- Kelley Lawson, Forensic Artist
- Trace Sargent, K9 Esiquio Avalos
- Chautauqua Dr. Alice Gooding, Forensic Anthropologist
- Mellzel Martin, Handwriting Expert
- Francey Hakes, Former US Attorney
- Shera LaPoint, Ancestral Expert
Osage County Sheriff creates 'National BTK task force' to aid in Pawhuska cold case
FOX23.com News Staff
