OMAHA, Neb. – The Head Coach of the Oral Roberts University baseball team has just been named National Coach of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
The Golden Eagles (51-12 entering the 2023 CWS) have checked every box this season, winning The Summit League regular season and tournament titles, sweeping through the Stillwater Regional, and edging Oregon in three games in the Eugene Super Regional to punch their second-ever ticket to Omaha.
Folmar led Oral Roberts to becoming just the third No. 4 seed in NCAA Division I history to advance to the College World Series and the first in more than a decade.
Oral Roberts took a 21-game winning streak into its Super Regional after taking down all three foes in Stillwater. First, the Golden Eagles defeated Folmar’s alma mater, host and No. 11 overall seed Oklahoma State, 6-4. In the winner’s bracket, ORU erased an early 8-0 deficit to defeat Washington, 15-12. The Golden Eagles clinched their Super Regional spot with a 6-5 win over Dallas Baptist in the Regional final.
In the opening Super Regional game, Oral Roberts surrendered an 8-0 lead in a 9-8 defeat. The Golden Eagles bounced back quickly, earning a come-from-behind, walk-off 8-7 victory of their own in game two to even the series, then clinched it with an 11-6 triumph in game three. Now, Oral Roberts will square off against TCU in its opening game of the College World Series.
“Ryan Folmar has been a pacesetter in college baseball as well as to the Oral Roberts program,” NCBWA executive director Bo Carter said. “The job he did during the regular season and then going 5-1 on the road in NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals attests to the leadership he has provided for the Golden Eagles. Congratulations go to one of the outstanding coaches for 10-plus seasons at ORU. He also led his team that was seeded No. 4 in the NCAA Stillwater Regional to the World Series – one of three teams to accomplish this in NCAA history.”
In his 11th year as the head coach at Oral Roberts, Folmar has won Summit League Coach of the Year honors six times and reached five NCAA Regionals. He was also an assistant on the staff for a decade before that, reaching 10 Regionals and a Super Regional in 2006. As head coach, he has a 370-222 overall record.
This year, Folmar has guided Cade Denton to NCBWA Stopper of the Year and first team All-America honors, as well as outfielders Jonah Cox (second team), and Matt Hogan (third team) to All-America recognition by the NCBWA.
This is ORU's first College World Series appearance since 1978.