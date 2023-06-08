ORU Golden Eagles set off to compete against the Oregon Ducks in Super Regionals

TULSA, Okla. — The Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles Baseball team is heading to Super Regionals.
The team was sent off Thursday morning before they hit the road to Oregon where they'll play against the Ducks.
This is the second time the Golden Eagles have traveled to the super regionals, but the first time since 2006.
Head Coach Ryan Folmar said they're excited to get going and the team feels lucky their one of the few who get to compete in the tournament.
Folmar said the Ducks are a strong team so the Golden Eagles will have to play their best in the tournament. And fans will definitely be apart of the team's morale as many people are traveling to Oregon to watch the players compete.
"There's going to be about 4000 people there," Folmar said. "They're going to be pretty excited. Probably most of them in green, but I know our people are going to travel well and we're excited to get them up there as well."
Despite ORU being a smaller known university out of Oklahoma, Folmar said that doesn't play a role in whether the team can pull a win or not.
"Your budget or your resources don't win games, players win games. And we feel like we have a lot of good players that are very capable," he added.
The ORU Golden Eagles will play the Oregon Ducks on Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m.