ORU fans stuck in Tulsa gather on campus to cheer for baseball team in Omaha

TULSA, Okla. — The ORU baseball team is making history in Omaha. After a hearty send off on Wednesday, the Golden Eagles won the opening game of the men’s College World Series on Friday.
But not everyone had the opportunity to head to Omaha to watch ORU defeat TCU Friday afternoon.
“I am not in Omaha today because I have four kids here at home that would be really sad if I went without them so we’re here," attendee Lauren Arnold said.
That didn’t stop ORU fans from gathering for a watch party inside the Stovall Administration building on campus.
Excitement was certainly running high, as it was the baseball team’s first appearance in the men’s College World Series since 1978. Now they’ll play again on Sunday night after advancing to the winner’s bracket.
A single base hit by ORU’s Holden Breeze got the home crowd in the lobby of Stovall cheering.
“The atmosphere is electric, like everyone is so excited,” exclaimed Arnold.
ORU’s Finance Department decided to host a watch party for staff and students after ORU beat the Oregon Ducks in two out of three Super Regional Games, advancing to the world series for the first time in 45 years.
“This year we swept the regionals, we go to the Super Regionals, we win, I mean I didn’t see this coming," said Neal Stenzel, ORU CFO. "I don’t think anybody on campus saw it coming. I’m thrilled and shocked and rooting for them.”
“I’m calling that we’re going to play at six on Sunday,” ORU graduate Michelle Medenblik called it early Friday afternoon.
Her parents and younger brother Michael were in Omaha for the opening game, her 12-year old brother sent a video of himself playing catch with ORU’s Dalton Patten.
She and her fiancé are heading to Omaha early Saturday morning in order to attend Sunday’s game.
“I didn’t expect them to be this good when the season started,” she added. “But it’s like, they’ve been playing so resilient and so amazing."
No doubt there will be some additional cars hitting the road to make the 381-mile journey to Omaha in light of the Eagles’ win Friday afternoon.