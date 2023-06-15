Organizers of the Route 66 Road Fest are gearing up for this year's celebration

TULSA, Okla. -- The annual three-day road trip, Route 66 Road Fest begins in Chicago and ends in Santa Monica, California. The journey includes 400 miles in Oklahoma, which is more than any other state and Tulsa is considered the Capital of Route 66.
AAA of Oklahoma is hosting the event set to take place on June 23 to June 25 at Expo Square.
The festival is family-friendly and there will be activities for every generation, a classic car show, a vintage RV park, music, fun art projects for kids, entertainers, miniature golf, a Pinewood Derby, virtual reality, and over 100 vendors.
"There's a little bit of something for everyone. Prepare to step back in time through an immersive exhibit and feel the freedom, excitement and rush of new adventures on Route 66. Plus, there's a whole lot more. This is something special. Something you won't want to miss,” said Jared Peterson from AAA Oklahoma.
There will be a one-of-a-kind immersive 3-D exhibit called, “The Journey.” The iconic experience will take visitors back in time, 100 years. Imagine Route 66 in the 1920s and venture forward through the decades.
For more details on Route 66 Road Fest, click here.