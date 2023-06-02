Organizations promoting National Gun Violence Awareness holding Tulsa event

TULSA, Okla. - On Friday, June 2nd, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a proclamation for National Gun Violence Awareness and highlighted some local statistics on gun violence: Oklahoma has the 13th highest rate of gun deaths in the United States and in 2022, 49 Tulsans died due to gun violence.
To prevent those deaths and honor the victims and survivors of gun violence, Moms Demand Action Oklahoma, advocates for and educates the public on gun safety in the United States.
The Wear Orange health and safety event will take place on Saturday at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Brookside from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
The color orange is what hunters wear while they are in the woods to protect themselves and others.
The event will be open to the people of all ages and include activities for children.
Some of the highlights will be speakers who are gun violence survivors and faith leaders, EMSA crews and mental health resources.
The group will also be giving out cable locks for guns.