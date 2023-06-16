OMAHA, Neb. – Oral Roberts baseball went viral during a recent Super Regional game after ORU Assistant Baseball Coach Jimmy Turk gave players gummy candy after they made it to first base. The candy is called Twin Snakes and is made by Haribo.
On Thursday, the candy company sent the team a box of the now-famous candy ahead of their first game at the College World Series in Omaha.
During an interview following the ritual that’s now gone viral, Coach Turk and infielder Jake McMurray explained the origin of Twin Snakes.
It all started on a road trip from Minneapolis to Fargo, North Dakota.
McMurray said they were on an eight-hour drive heading to a game when the team started singing the "Sea Shanty" song from TikTok, where large groups sing seafaring songs together.
Jake McMurray and Coach Turk explain story behind the first base twin snakes gummies ⬇️ @ORUBaseball pic.twitter.com/FFar4oVD87— BARSTOOL ORAL ⚾️ (@Barstool_ORU) June 13, 2023
“Everybody on the team wanted to be a pirate,” McMurray said. “Everybody should get a little bit of treasure when we get a hit and it just evolved from that.”
Oral Roberts advanced to the College World Series in Omaha after their win against Oregon. The team is set to play TCU Friday.