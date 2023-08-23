OOLOGAH, Okla. — Oologah-Talala Public Schools is responding after parents say the middle school cafeteria ran out of food on Friday.
One mom we talked to says a nutrition worker handed her daughter a milk because that's all there was and sent her outside.
Superintendent David Wilkins says the district spent the weekend investigating allegations that the lunchroom ran out of food.
The result?
The district learned that though the cafeteria did sell out of specific items, they did not run out of food completely.
The superintendent said "while students might not have been able to choose the entrée they liked best, there was food available to all students."
We looked up the lunch menu and found each school day students have up to four entrée choices and choice of grain, fruit and vegetable.
Even though less popular foods were left for students in the lunch line, the school backs up that they had enough for everyone.
We reached out to five parent figures who didn't want to talk on camera but did comment on Facebook that they want to make sure this doesn't happen to their kids again.
One said, “Can my child miss a meal? Yes. But this is concerning for other kiddos that aren't fed well at home.”
Wilkins said in the future, the nutrition staff will prepare more servings of the more popular food choices.