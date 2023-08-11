Country musician Zach Bryan took to social media to announce 100% of the proceeds from the song 'El Dorado' on his new album will go to charity.
The Oologah native said the earnings will go to Christian McCaffrey's foundation 22 and Troops, which highlights the number of veteran suicides each year and works to help veterans overcome trauma and PTSD.
No release date has been announced for Bryan’s new album but in the meantime he does have stops on his current tour set for Oklahoma.
Bryan will perform at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Aug. 11 and 12.
Tickets sold out for the first show so a second show was added, which also sold out. That could mean crowds of more than 35,000 seeing him during the combined performances.