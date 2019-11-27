Oologah family loses roof in Tuesday night's strong winds

OOLOGAH, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- A family is living without a roof Wednesday after Tuesday night's strong winds in Green Country.
- A mother and son were watching TV at their mobile home on 380 Road in Oologah when the wind blew their roof off.
- The roof sat up against the side of the home while friends in the area came over to help put a tarp up over the opening.
- The family is hoping to get the roof replaced before any rain moves in.
- MORE >>> Windy and cooler for Wednesday, wet and cold for Thanksgiving
