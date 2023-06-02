ONLY ON FOX23: East Tulsa pastor shares concerns after church targeted by arsonist
TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa church fire that happened late Thursday night is being considered arson, especially after cryptic graffiti also showed up on a wall of the same building that was set on fire.
 
Last night around 10:30 p.m., Chapel of Restoration at East 21st Street and South 137th East Avenue was set on fire. The flames were so intense, the roof of the main fellowship hall collapsed on to the rest of the structure.
 
"In my mind, why this? We are a church that is here to help the community. Why target people who want to help the community?" said Senior Pastor Caleb Agadagba.
 
Agadagba said the fire will heavily impact Spanish-language and ministries that focus on teenagers and students. The worship center is in a separate building.
 
"The graffiti wasn't there when I left at 10 p.m.," he said.
 
Agadagba worked late into the night Thursday at his office in another building. When he left, he said no one was on the property and the graffiti certainly wasn't there. However, just after 10:30 p.m., over half an hour later, the alarm company called him notifying him and the Tulsa Fire Department that the fellowship hall building was on fire.
 
"The fire guys also said 'this shows an arsonist did this.' So, it didn't start in the kitchen. It started on an end where there is no gas line, no nothing. So that is like why? Why would you do this?," he said.
 
TFD said the graffiti is hard to decipher, and they believe there is a chance it could possibly be a distraction into the real reason someone set the church on fire. There are partial phrases such as "separation of church", "I want to go home", and "Bubby Tulsa". Agadagba is concerned. He hopes it doesn't mean his church is the first of what could be a series of fires and someone was leaving their mark on their first church.
 
"We are people of love. Jesus loves everyone. We are representatives of Jesus. We are not here to harm anyone. We are here to spread the good news," he said about the church's mission in the community around the neighborhood.
 
He said they are a very service-oriented church that aims to help the people around them, and they still will continue their mission.
 
Services are still scheduled to happen Sunday because the main worship center is in another separate building. The church is waiting to see how much insurance will cover before seeking out donations to help rebuild and help recover the materials inside the destroyed building.

