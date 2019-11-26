TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:
- Sand Springs police responded to an officer-involved shooting near 61st and 145th Street on September 1.
- Officers say it started with a pursuit around 8:20 p.m. during that pursuit, officers shot the suspect -- 49-year-old Robert Desjarlais Jr.
- Police say Lt. Kevin O'Keefe was pinned to his vehicle by Desjarlais Jr. after thinking the chase was over and shot him.
- Desjarlais Jr. died in the shooting.
- Lt. O'Keefe was not seriously injured and later cleared of any criminal liability.
- Authorities released body camera video of the encounter on September 9:
