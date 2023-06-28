UPDATE: (06/28; 10:00 P.M.)
TULSA, Okla. - According to the Tulsa Police Department, the one-month-old baby has been found and is now in DHS custody.
DHS had requested assistance from Tulsa Police at a home near Pine Street and Memorial Drive.
DHS was taking the child, Adonai Rudy D’Wayne Shook, into custody from his parents, Richard Shook and Tavoyia Gomez. Gomez and Shook ran from the scene with the child before officers arrived.
The parents were reported by DHS for relapsing into use of fentanyl and not cooperating with DHS's safety plan. DHS then obtained a court order, allowing them to take the child into their custody.
Police said when Gomez and Shook met with DHS Wednesday evening, they learned the child was going to be taken away.
Officers then said a family member pushed the DHS employee out of the way and the parents ran away with the child.
During the meeting with DHS, police said both parents were reported to have been fidgety, glassy-eyed, slurring their speech and unable to comprehend what was being said.
Police also said when the parents left the scene, they grazed the DHS worker with their car and then were seen driving erratically at a high speed.
They were last seen driving a white 2014 Ford Fusion with Cherokee Tag AC8368.
The parents are persons of interest in an assault with a dangerous weapon.