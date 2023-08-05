WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A 55-year-old man is dead after a single-car crash Saturday morning in Wagoner County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 11 a.m. on US-69, about three-tenths of a mile north of 660 Road and about four miles north of Wagoner.
OHP is still investigating what happened and what caused the crash.
OHP said a passenger in the car, 55-year-old Brian Cullin of Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car, 58-year-old Michael Howell of Jay, was taken to a Tulsa hospital, OHP said.
OHP said another passenger in the car, 57-year-old Melissa Barnhart of Grove, was also taken to a Tulsa hospital.
OHP said it was raining and the road was wet when the crash happened. OHP is also investigating if Cullin and Barnhart were wearing seat belts.