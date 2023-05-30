One dead after Creek County crash

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead following a car crash Monday night in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said at around 10:30 p.m., 28-year-old Jose Ricardo, of Tulsa, was driving eastbound on 181st Street South, about 1.5 miles west of U.S. 75. and 2 miles northeast of Mounds.
Ricardo lost control, left the road and hit a culvert OHP said. After cutting the culvert, the car rolled onto its top.
OHP said Ricardo was pinned for about one and half hours before being freed by Glenpool Fire.
Ricardo was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where he was pronounced dead Monday afternoon.
OHP is still investigating the cause of the collision.
OHP also said Ricardo was not wearing a seatbelt.