Permit issued to turn old Borders building into storage facility
TULSA, Okla. — The old Borders building is being turned into a storage facility.

The City of Tulsa's permit portal shows multiple permits were issued to turn the old Borders bookstore building, on 21st between Lewis and Harvard, into a storage facility.

The most recent permit was issued to allow the building to be repurposed into a storage facility.

It also allows for the construction of a new three-story building to the north side of the building.

In 2022, the building was sold to West Bank Storage LLC for $4,700,000, according to the Tulsa County Assessor.

