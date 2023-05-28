TULSA, Okla. — The old Borders building is being turned into a storage facility.
The City of Tulsa's permit portal shows multiple permits were issued to turn the old Borders bookstore building, on 21st between Lewis and Harvard, into a storage facility.
The most recent permit was issued to allow the building to be repurposed into a storage facility.
It also allows for the construction of a new three-story building to the north side of the building.
In 2022, the building was sold to West Bank Storage LLC for $4,700,000, according to the Tulsa County Assessor.
