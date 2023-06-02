OKMULGEE, Okla. — Along sidewalks and streets people have cleaned out their closets and storage spaces for the city of Okmulgee’s annual City-Wide Garage Sale.
The city has waived the $5 fee and extended the days people can hold garage sales this weekend.
“It’s amazing that they went ahead and let the fee go and expanded the days, the number of days for us," said Okmulgee resident, Dasheon.
Dasheon and her family are participating in the event.
They appreciate what the city is doing for families like theirs.
“A lot of people work here and there, and being able to just come out here and put things out to make a little money, clean out the garage, the closet, maybe even make a little room for extra stuff," Dasheon said.
They’re selling things like tools, clothes, and hand-knitted items.
“I recently picked it back up, when my grandmother passed, so it kind of helps cope with the stress and anxiety that I have," Dasheon said. "So, I’ve been knitting. Lately, it’s been scarves, soap savers and hats.”
Aside from helping people make a little extra cash, the event also provides opportunities for learning.
“To teach them, I guess, in a way, to be able to run a business," Dasheon said.
Her daughter Laila added, “To manage money.”
“Yes, exactly to manage money, and learn how to negotiate a bit," Dasheon said
“Counter, make some offers, bundles," her other daughter, Nawaila, said.
Everyone is encouraged to come down and check out what’s for sale.
With all the garage sales around town, they say you’re likely to find something for everyone.
The city-wide garage sale runs all weekend, wrapping up on Sunday.