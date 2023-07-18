MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma said 36-year-old Edgar Rene Garcia-Limon, an Okmulgee resident, was sentenced for three crimes:
• Aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country and abusive sexual contact in Indian Country: Life in prison.
• Felon in possession of firearm: 120 months in prison.
• Illegal reentry of previously removed alien: 24 months in prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said during the trial, evidence was presented that Garcia-Limon sexually abused a girl under the age of 11 over a span of seven years.
Evidence was also presented that Garcia-Limon, a felon, had two guns and that he illegally returned to the U.S. from Mexico after he was removed in July 2019.
“The defendant received the punishment he deserved,” said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “After hearing the evidence gathered during a lengthy investigation, the jury rendered its verdicts, and now the judge has handed down appropriate punishment. For years, the defendant terrorized and sexually abused an innocent child, and now he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.”
>>>MORE: Former Morris teacher sentenced for sexually abusing students
The charges came from an investigation by the Tulsa Police Department, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the ATF and the FBI.
“The abuse suffered at the hands of the defendant will have long-lasting effects on his victim, and there is no question the sentencing is just,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively pursue the most serious crimes in Indian Country and create safer communities for all Oklahomans.”
“This defendant’s predatory behavior shattered the innocence of an unsuspecting child,” said HSI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Lester R. Hayes, Jr. “No amount of prison time can restore what was lost by the victim. Thankfully, due to the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners, this defendant will be spending the remainder of his life behind bars.”
“Heinous isn’t a strong enough adjective to describe the crimes that were perpetrated by Mr. Limon-Garcia. He is every law-abiding citizen’s worst nightmare. I am thankful that ATF was able to do a small part to keep this diabolical man behind iron bars for the rest of his life” stated ATF Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the crimes occurred in Okmulgee County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Garcia-Limon will remain in U.S. Marshal custody until he is taken to a U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.
>>>MORE: Former fugitive pleads guilty to series of child sex crimes