OKMULGEE, Okla. -- An Okmulgee police officer who was wounded Thursday in a shootout during a police call has been identified.
Okmulgee Police Officer Dustin Clark was shot in the left groin by a man who is now on the run, authorities said.
Authorities said police responded to a break-in call just before 2 a.m. Thursday when shots were fired by Clark and a suspect at the back of the home. Evidence left at the scene shows Clark was fired upon at least four times, according to the arrest warrant.
Clark was taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound and has since been released. Clark has been with the Okmulgee Police Department since 2016.
The alleged shooter, 34-year-old Christopher Alfred Harris, was last seen near Second and Central in downtown Okmulgee right after the shooting, authorities said.
The shooting came after a string of 911 calls connected to Harris which started Wednesday night and ended at the home of Harris' parents, according to an arrest affidavit.
An arrest warrant for Harris for shooting with intent to kill with a $5 million bond has since been issued. Anyone who sees Harris is asked to contact 911.