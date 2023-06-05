The search has ended for a man police say shot an Okmulgee officer early Thursday morning.

UPDATE (06/05; 4:27 p.m.) − U.S. Marshals confirm Christopher Harris has been taken into custody at the Bel Air Motel in Okmulgee. 
Okmulgee manhunt suspect taken into custody, days after shootout
Okmulgee manhunt suspect taken into custody, days after shootout
 
UPDATE (06/05; 3:51 p.m.) — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Christopher Harris's arrest. If you know where Harris is, please call 911. 
 
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The search continues for an armed and dangerous man police say shot an Okmulgee officer early Thursday morning.
 
Several law enforcement agencies are all hands on deck as they continue to scour the city of Okmulgee for Christopher Alfred Harris.
 
The convicted robber is accused of shooting an Okmulgee police officer.
 
An affidavit says police were called out to a home near 1st and Porter Wednesday night. When they arrived, residents  told them Harris began shooting at the house and ran all of the residents out.
 
FOX23 spoke off camera with those residents who say Harris was armed with an AK-47 and a pistol.
 
The document says Harris then went to his parents house and tried to break in. Officers responded, couldn't find Harris, and were called back out.
 
That's when an officer went to the backyard and Harris shot him in the groin area. The officer shot back but doesn't know if he hit Harris. The document says Harris hopped a fence to get away, and apparently, that was Kalen Dean's fence.
 
"As soon as I pulled in the I saw the lights coming," He said. "It's kind of like a movie scene going on, for real."
 
Dean said officers found Harris' gun and boot in his backyard.
 
"The cops, they had two ARs walking right here, I guess the guy had dropped his AK-47 in our backyard, and so, I guess they thought he was under the house," Dean said.
 
Dean said he left for a family member's graduation later that day. He came home to a search warrant on his broken-in door, and a mess.
 
"They decided to kick in my door, they had a search warrant, destroy my room, look through drawers, flip my bed up," he said.
 
Friday, officers re-searched the home they were initially called out to for the shooting near 1st and Porter. They did not find Harris.
 
Dean says he's not afraid, but hopes no one else gets hurt.
 
"I appreciate everybody that's out there looking for the suspect and everyone doing their job," Dean said.

More News