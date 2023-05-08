UPDATE(05/09; 7:03 p.m.)
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) released details on what led up to the deadly deputy-involved shooting on Monday.
"At approximately 3:00 p.m., the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office responded to a man with a knife," said an OCSO press release.
Upon arrival, deputies were confronted by the individual, identified as Matthew Guffey, at the door of the residence. A confrontation developed and one deputy used deadly force with his firearm," said an OCSO press release.
Guffey was transported to a hospital in Okmulgee where he died.
OKMULGEE COUNTY — Okmulgee County sheriff confirms a man has died in a deputy-involved shooting.
Sheriff Eddy Rice said deputies shot and killed a suspect, later identified as Matthew Guffey, 43, near North 252 Rd. and Old Morris Hwy around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
According to ODOC's website, Guffey was just released from prison on Friday, May 5.
The site also shows Guffey has a history of robbery, burglary and larceny.
Information on what led up the the shooting has not been released.
OSBI has now taken over the investigation. They said they have no further information at this time.
This is a developing story.