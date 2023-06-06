OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Sheriff is speaking out in an interview about the Henryetta mass homicide.
His office is under fire by the victims' families after videos surfaced of the inside of Jesse McFadden’s house.
McFadden is accused of killing five children, his wife and himself.
The Sheriff says what was left behind couldn't have convicted a dead man, while the families of two girls killed say it was vital in finding the truth of what happened that night.
Videos and photos show chains, sex toys and electronics left behind in Jesse McFadden’s house.
McFadden is believed to have killed his wife, her three children and their two teenage friends and himself during a sleepover where the McFadden’s lived in May.
Videos of the home surfaced after the Sheriff's Department released the scene.
“The evidence that was allegedly left behind, what was it going to solve? The person that was responsible for this heinous crime is no longer existing himself. He’s the only one that could have been held accountable,” Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddie Rice said.
“We did call in an outside source, we got blamed for what was left behind and that's fine, I ain’t going to make no excuses. They went back out, they collected it, where are we at? We're back to the exact same thing, the individual responsible for this heinous crime is no longer existing, you can't charge him, he's deceased,” Rice also said.
The father of the one of the victims, Ivy Webster, said he disagrees.
“They didn't do a complete and full investigation of the house,” Justin Webster said.”
He said the electronics left behind could have evidence of what happened before the murders.
"We asked if our daughter had been raped at which he told us there were signs of it, but the ME has to answer those questions,” Justin said.
The lawyer representing the Webster family even said in a statement that the family fears the sexual assault of Ivy could be on the dark web.
After the videos surfaced the entire investigation, including that evidence, was turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
FOX23 contact the OSBI today and they couldn’t tell us any specifics, but they said the investigation is still ongoing.