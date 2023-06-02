Oklahoma's Congressional delegation may all be conservative Republicans, but they didn't all vote the same way, let alone feel the same way, about the debt ceiling agreement.
They’re all republicans. They've all talked about smaller government, reigning in government spending and reducing the national debt. But Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation is not all in agreement about if the debt ceiling deal is a good or bad thing.
In the Senate alone, senior Senator James Lankford voted no, but junior Senator Markwayne Mullin voted yes.
“As I look at the bill I see a lot of good intentions in the bill, but I see a whole lot of exceptions, and I see a whole lot of ability for the administration to wave that, wave that, wave that, that undercuts the purpose of the bill,” Lankford said.
Lankford said there is still work to do, but Mullin says there are conservative wins in his opinion that Republicans should be proud of because when it comes to the House, the Senate and the White House, right now they only control one of the three.
“Guys there's some bad stuff in the bill too. I'm not saying that. It's an imperfect bill, but it's the best bill we could get considering the circumstances,” Mullin said.
On the House side, Oklahoma Congressmen Tom Cole, Frank Lucas and Stephanie Bice voted for the debt ceiling agreement, also praising what they called significant conservative wins despite there being a Democrat in office.
However, Tulsa area Congressman Kevin Hern and eastern Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen voted no.
They have concerns like Lankford that there are too many loopholes and exceptions the Biden administration has built into the deal to undermine parts of what was agreed to.
In a statement Brecheen said he “cannot in good conscious vote for a deal that continues to kick the can down the road at the expense of our kids and grandkids.”
“This is a huge, missed opportunity to turn our nation away from a fiscal cliff,” Brecheen continued.
Republicans will continue to push for more spending cuts and changes. It is expected they will do so later this year when a federal budget is being worked on.
Outside of that, there are no critical pieces of legislation that can be used as a bargaining chip until the next election is over.