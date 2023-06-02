President Joe Biden is celebrating a “crisis averted” in his inaugural speech to the nation from the Oval Office. He's ready to sign on Saturday a budget agreement that suspends the nation's debt ceiling and eliminates the potential for a first-ever government default that would have sent shock waves through the U.S. and global economies. The legislation was passed by the Senate late Thursday night after being approved by the House the previous night. The weekend signing will end a tumultuous episode in Washington.