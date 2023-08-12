Authorities in Hawaii say a fire that swept through a picturesque town in Maui this week has killed at least 89 people, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire of the past century. The new death toll Saturday came as federal emergency workers with axes and cadaver dogs picked through the aftermath of the blaze, marking the ruins of homes with a bright orange X for an initial search and HR when they found human remains. At least 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed in West Maui, Gov. Josh Green said, with damage estimated at close to $6 billion across the island.