Oklahomans for Equality hosts Thanksgiving dinner

Quick Facts:
- Hundreds of people who may not be welcomed at home were welcomed with open arms for a Thanksgiving dinner Tulsa’s Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.
- Oklahomans For Equality have hosted the inclusive Thanksgiving for 22 years. They had the help of 18 local church and nonprofit organizations.
- The group serves about 400 people each year at the event. They said it’s their way of making people feel appreciated and included during the holidays.
