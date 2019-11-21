  • Oklahomans for Equality hosts service for Transgender Day of Remembrance

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. -

    • Oklahomans for Equality hosted a service Wednesday night in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
    • Transgender Day of Remembrance started in 1999, according to GLAAD. Activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith created the day with a vigil to honor Rita Hester, who was killed in 1998,
    • During the service they will honor the 22 transgendered people in the United States who have died from violence this year.
    • Transgender Day of Remembrance takes place annually on Nov. 20.

