Oklahomans for Equality hosts service for Transgender Day of Remembrance

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Oklahomans for Equality hosted a service Wednesday night in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
- Transgender Day of Remembrance started in 1999, according to GLAAD. Activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith created the day with a vigil to honor Rita Hester, who was killed in 1998,
- During the service they will honor the 22 transgendered people in the United States who have died from violence this year.
- Transgender Day of Remembrance takes place annually on Nov. 20.
