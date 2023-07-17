TULSA, Okla. — About 30 people stood in front of the Tulsa County Courthouse Monday afternoon, calling for the resignations of District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and Assistant District Attorney Ashley Nix and some of the judges.
Rosario Chico co-founded the nonprofit Oklahomans for Children's Rights.
Chico is employed by DHS and is facing criminal charges for child stealing.
She says she was protecting them from abuse she claims was by their father.
He has never been charged.
Chico says Kunzweiler has ignored exculpatory evidence in her case.
“I’m trying to make sure that there's justice. And nobody's looking at the evidence that I have,” Chico said.
Kunzweiler was not available for interview but sent this statement:
"We are proceeding forward with this case. It is improper for any party to attempt to try a case in front of a camera. That is what judges and courtrooms are for."
Judges do not normally allow cameras in courtrooms in Oklahoma but can make exceptions.
Francetta Mays is the president of the Tulsa Chapter of the NAACP.
Mays called for accountability and transparency in all court cases at the courthouse.
She says the same legal professional names keep showing up in similar cases and she says she spoke with Kunzweiler about her concerns about how Chico's case was being prosecuted.
"If someone showed me my child had been abused, I’m going to do whatever I can to protect my child," she said. "And, no, I’m not going to trust the system at that moment, because I’m afraid. I'm afraid for me and my child and until you can make me secure that you're not coming after me, you know, to incarcerate me for protecting my child, you know then we can have that conversation. This should have never came to this, what happened to this baby."
Lisa Woolley and her husband Bill were charged with and held for the murder of their infant grandson.
Even after the charges were dropped, they can't get custody of their 11-year-old grandson, still in a court-ordered guardianship two and half years later.
Woolley called for DHS hearings to be made public.
"It helps cut down on corruption because there's transparency,” she said.
While the Woolley case was in Wagoner County, the group feels these issues are state-wide.