Several Oklahomans were featured in a Times Square video on Saturday as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society campaign to raise awareness about inclusivity and acceptance.
The one-hour video of 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.
The organization said that the collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.
The photos of Jonathan Barnett, Curtis Bradshaw, Olivia Chandler, Carter Cook, Kaleb Dickinson, Leo Fontaine, Camdyn Frankenberg, Hadley Jett, Jack Light, Charlie Leggett, Connor Phillips, Judah Reid, Brynlee Rinehart, Bella Rinehart, Brooklyn Rinehart, Declan Sams, Gage Steadman and Irlanda Ricowere selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.
Jonathan's picture was taken at his recent wedding, marrying his high school sweetheart in March.