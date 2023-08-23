TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Ukrainian community in Oklahoma announced they will gather to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day on Wednesday evening.
Organizers said they will be celebrating the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine's break from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Ukraine's Independence Day is August 24.
This holiday is especially significant right now with Ukraine fighting for their freedom against Russian forces.
Organizers of the event said it is also a way for Ukrainians to show their gratitude for the support from the American people and the United democratic world amid the war.
"Our land buries its own daily. We are losing our husbands, sons, and our parents to the atrocities of this war," rally organizers said. "Because of the terrorist state of Russian air strikes, our children are dying in our arms. Millions of Ukrainians had to flee their homes and are being displaced because of the Russian aggression. Despite it all we are still standing independent and free fighting for our mere existence and preservation of the national identity."
"Ukraine and the United States of America - are nations of similar democratic values," organizers said. "Ukraine has quickly become a frontier and a protector of those values fighting the war against Russia. During the ceremony we would like to hold each other's hands and form a human chain of unity!"
The event will be at First Baptist Tulsa-Riverside Rd-City Church and begins at 6:15 PM. From there, at 7 PM, there will be an auto rally of the Ukrainian community with Ukrainian flags.
First Baptist Tulsa's address is 420 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103.
For more information, contact Natalia at ashenfelternatalie@gmail.com or 918-332-7131.