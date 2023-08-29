MANNFORD, Okla. — On August 21, the USDA announced $67-million will fund thousands of Oklahoma’s rural residents in the hopes of providing high internet speeds from President Joe Biden’s Investing in America Agenda.
Mai Al-Rajai, a student who attends school online, said internet access is important because of how much is done online.
“In this day and age internet access is almost as important as access to clean water almost and that may sound a bit over dramatic but everything is done online now,” Al-Rajai said.
Colleen Branson is the director of Mannford Public Library and ensures students and community members have that access.
“There are people who may not be able to afford internet access and we are able to provide that for them either on site, either within the library, in the parking lot or through our hotspot lending program,” Branson said.
Al-Rajai said there should internet access should be more widely available.
“Internet access should be widely available it shouldn't be almost gatekept by money basically I think there should be way more free public access to wi-fi,” Al-Rajai said.