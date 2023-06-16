OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A new organization is setting the stage for LGBTQ members interested in political office.
President and Founder, Adam Graham, started in local government as a city councilor at the age of 26. He became the first openly gay mayor for the small Oklahoma County town The Village in May 2022.
However, he ended up resigning as mayor just two months later, saying he became the target of threats and didn't feel safe.
“There’s not a lot of support for folks running for office at the local level that may be out or an ally,” said Graham, speaking from his own experience.
It’s why he created Equality South (ES). He wanted to provide a resource for LGBTQ members and allies who want to be involved in local government.
“Right now, you’ve got extremist everywhere showing up at school board and city council meetings in the state, across the country, spewing hate, it’s just important these candidates have the resources they need,” said Graham.
Equality South's primary focus is local elections, such as city council and school boards.
The organizations looks to teach members communication skills, help with research and diversify leadership in underrepresented cities.
“We’re going to give them data, we’re going to help them find the voters they need to communicate with, help them raise money, give them messaging, social media tips, the list goes on. We’re going to act as a mentor to these campaigns,” said Graham.
Equity South is honing in on six southern states where some of the toughest LGBTQ laws exist: Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
“We’re finding cities that are flappable seats," he explained. "We’re finding areas in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, and maybe that school board is appointed and they’ve been appointed. We’re going into those city’s and holding workshops and having people from the community learn how to get involved in the local level."
Oklahoma for instance has 605 school districts and 835 cities and municipalities. Out of all those elected seats, only five officials have openly said they are part of the LGBTQ community. That skew means opportunity for Equality South.
Equity South is a three-pronged organization.
The Foundation has a goal of educating through public workshops. The goal is to teach the community about important issues, but also how they can advocate to their local governments for change.
The Action Fund recruits candidates, connects them to resources and supports elected officials who have the same goals.
The Equity South PAC endorses candidates, provides funding and helps candidates with their campaigns.
“If we can educate folks and let them know what exactly is going on, I think that’s where we’re going to start,” said Graham.
