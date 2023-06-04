OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma will receive about $1.27 million in a settlement against the maker of Suboxone, which is an opioid treatment medication, according to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.
In 2016, 42 states filed a complaint against the maker of Suboxone, Indivior Inc., alleging Indivior used illegal means to switch the Suboxone market from tablets to film while trying to destroy the market for tablets in order to keep its drug monopoly.
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond joined Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and 40 other U.S. attorney generals in negotiating a $102.5 million settlement against Indivior.
“I will not sit idly by and allow a company to illegally manipulate the market with the intention of inflating the cost of a critical medication,” Drummond said. “It is imperative for patients to have affordable access to essential medications.”
Of the settlement, Oklahoma will receive about $1.27 million.
Indivior will also be required to notify the states of all citizen petitions to the FDA, introductions of new products or if there is a change in corporate control.
The agreement will later be submitted to the court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for approval.
