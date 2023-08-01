OKALHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled for full bond validation of new turnpike routes on Tuesday.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority shared their appreciation for the Supreme Court's decision to allow OTA to continue holding the power to build new turnpike alignments proposed in the $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma plan.
The 15-year plan is designed to "Advance and Connect Communities and Economies Safely Statewide," according to OTA.
The plan was first announced in 2021 and will enable construction projects widening the I-44/Turner, I-44/Will Rogers and John Kilpatrick turnpikes.
It also includes constructing or enhancing at least two dozen access points across existing turnpikes, rehabilitating bridges, finishing the loop around Tulsa's northwest side and building reliever routes in the Oklahoma City metro, OTA said.
"This bond validation creates certainty for OTA, its bondholders and citizens who now know without doubt that these final three legs of the Oklahoma City Outer Loop meet the legislative intent to provide reliever routes through the metro area and fight increasing traffic congestion," said Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz. "This allows one of the most ambitious state transportation plans in Oklahoma history to move forward. It will increase safety and travel reliability, provide new connections to communities and improve traffic flow by integrating with the state highway system."
OTA said engineers and consultants will soon return to work on the ACCESS Oklahoma plan and develop the three now-validated routes.
The Oklahomans for Responsible Transportation said they were denied ability to speak at OTA's press conference following the supreme court's ruling.
Oklahomans for Responsible Transportation said they have conducted extensive research into OTA’s past performance and has concerns about their finances and operations as they attempt to move forward with their proposed plan.
In a statement sent to FOX23, they said:
“On July 15, 2023, I submitted a request via email for Amy Cerato, Tassie Hirschfeld and myself to be granted time on the authority’s Aug 1 agenda to make public comment, well in advance of their stated 15-day request window. On July 25 I received an email from OTA stating ‘ … the OTA has determined there are no agenda items anticipated where public comment is necessary.’ Please explain to me how we could possibly know about specific agenda items 15 days in advance of the meeting when the agenda isn’t published until a day or two before the meeting,” stated Randy Carter. “ Since January the OTA Charman, at the beginning of each meeting, has stated that ‘public comment is allowed but none is scheduled at this time’. How could any public comment ever be scheduled under their stated rules? Why is public comment limited to specific agenda items? Aren’t members of the board supposed to represent the Oklahoma Citizens of their respective districts?”
For more information and project updates, call the ACCESS Oklahoma hotline at 1-844-562-2237.