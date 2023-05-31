OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday two laws limiting abortions are unconstitutional.
The laws, which have been in effect since 2022, allow civil lawsuits against doctors and also ban abortion if doctors can hear a fetal heartbeat during a medical visit except during an emergency.
The lawsuit was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and Blake Patton, on behalf of the Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice, Tulsa Women's Reproductive Clinic, Dr. Alan Braid, Planned Parenthood Great Plains, and Planned Parenthood of Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma.
In a 6-3 decision, the court found an "inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to preserve her life," according to the majority opinion.
Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka said he was disappointed in the ruling but will continue to protect the lives of the unborn.
"Oklahoma is one of the most pro-life states in the nation," Mcall said in a statement. "Today’s ruling won’t change that, and we will continue to be a voice for the voiceless as we strive to protect the right to life in the State of Oklahoma.”