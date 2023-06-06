WARNER, Okla. -- Oklahoma high school students are getting a real-world perspective at what it takes to be in law enforcement.
Cadet Lawman is a free, week-long summer program offered to students between their junior and senior years of high school.
To date, 5,155 high school seniors from across Oklahoma have attended the academy, and it has been estimated that 35% of Cadet Lawman attendees later choose a career in the field of law enforcement, organizers said.
The cadets participate in live air to ground traffic patrol with cadets riding in the OHP aircraft while troopers make traffic stops on the ground. The cadets are also trained in basic driving techniques.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement Section and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Special Services Troops also provide demonstrations to the students.
"The Oklahoma Highway Patrol does not use Cadet Lawman as a recruiting tool, but many of our alumni go on to become troopers or work in law enforcement," said Captain Jansen Idlett, Commandant of the 49th Cadet Lawman Academy. "This camp is a leadership program that teaches students valuable life skills that will assist them in any career path they may choose."
The program is sponsored by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Troopers Association and the Oklahoma Elks Majors Project.
This year's program is being held in Warner on the campus of Connors State College.