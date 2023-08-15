STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University sold out its season tickets for the 2023 football season.
This is the first time since 2013, the university sold out its entire allotment. That's 49,555 season tickets, which includes club, suite and student tickets.
The 2023 season features seven home games.
The big draw for tickets this year is the final Bedlam game, which is set for Nov. 4. Fans could only get tickets to that game as part of a season package and its safe to say any resale will come at a hefty price.
The Cowboys' home opener is set for Sept. 2 against Central Arkansas. The rests of the scheduled season is listed here.
Ticket holders will come back to a newly renovated stadium, with OSU revealed the multi-million renovation to Boone Pickens Stadium during the offseason, featuring wider seating and additional aisles.