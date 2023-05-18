Oklahoma State Health Dept. confirms an illness cluster in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Health Department (OSDH) is investigating a cluster of illnesses in the Bartlesville area.
This comes after a Bartlesville mom claimed, in a Facebook post, her son is being treated for possible meningitis after swimming in Copan Lake.
In response, the health department said a few people have showed varying symptoms, but all initially tested negative for amebic meningitis, a rare brain infection the CDC says is usually fatal.
OSDH said it is investigating the source for the illness. They are testing the local bodies of water and also tested the drinking water and determined it to be safe for consumption.
To ensure you are practicing safe swimming habits, OSDH said not to go into rivers and lakes during drought conditions because the lack of flowing water can cause stagnation and dangerous pollutants.
In order to protect yourself while swimming, the OSDH gave these tips:
- Avoid getting water up your nose by wearing nose clips
- Don't swim when you have diarrhea, This can spread organisms in the water causing others to become sick.
- Don't swallow pool or lake water.
- Practice good hygiene. Shower before swimming and wash your hands after using the restroom.
- Avoid swimming in a pool that has cloudy or off-colored water, don't swim in a pool if you cannot see the main bottom drain.
Until they find further information in regards to what is causing the sickness, they are asking those who feel sick to go to their doctor and discuss their symptoms.