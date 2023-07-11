OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Election Board has launched its new online voter registration system.
The new system allows people to register to vote online after a match of data from their Oklahoma driver’s license or state ID card.
“Oklahoma's new Online Voter Registration System allows citizens to securely complete and submit a Voter Registration Application electronically from a desktop or mobile device. Best of all, the system has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it is safe and secure,” State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said.
To register to vote online, state law requires applicants to:
• Be a citizen of the United States, a resident of the State of Oklahoma and 18 or older by Election Day.
• Have a valid Oklahoma Driver License or State Identification Card issued by Service Oklahoma (Oklahoma’s driver license agency).
• Have a digital signature on file with Service Oklahoma.
People without an Oklahoma driver’s license or state ID card or digital signature online cannot apply online, but they can fill out an application online and give it to their County Election Board by mail or in person.
All voter registration applications, including those submitted online, are reviewed and manually processed by the County Election Board Secretary. Once processed and approved, the voter will receive a voter ID card by mail confirming the registration. If unable to be approved, the County Election Board will notify them by mail.
"The implementation of Online Voter Registration was the product of a team effort," Ziriax said. "The State Election Board is grateful to our partners at OMES and Service Oklahoma for helping us make online voter registration a reality in Oklahoma."
People with questions about voting should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.
To register online, click here.