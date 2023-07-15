OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma senate will convene later this month as they look to override the governor's veto on tribal compacts.
One of the bills the senate will look at extend compacts for tobacco and motor vehicle taxes. The Senate failed to get enough votes for an override in late June.
Gov. Sitt has said he is hoping for a new tribal compact to be drawn up that would benefit both sides.
"If you want to expand the definition of potentially where the state would be obligated to pay compact fees for any gas station owned in eastern Oklahoma in trust land, then override the veto," Stitt said. "If you think it should be limited to trust land only, then you should not override this veto."
Leadership within the state Legislature has said Stitt can't make any changes to a compact without first reaching some sort of agreement with the state's largest tribal nations.