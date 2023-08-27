TULSA, Okla. — First responders from the Tulsa metro left for Louisiana Sunday morning to help fight large wildfires that are destroying homes and causing evacuations.
Unprecedented wildfires are devastating parts of Louisiana and overwhelming local firefighters.
"There's like 17 different parishes that are being affected by this wildfire, so they're in a great need,” Terry Sivadon, Oklahoma Task Force 1 Program Manager, said.
Now, firefighters with Oklahoma Task Force 1 are going to help.
"They got a lot of firefighters on hand from the local departments, but we're going down there to give them some relief and try to help them get this fire under control,” Sivadon said.
Sivadon said firefighters and trucks from Tulsa, Sand Springs, Verdigris, Fort Gibson and Berryhill will stay around a week battling the wildfires.
"The main reason we're going to go down there is to try to protect structures and houses. They're evacuating towns right now, and they're moving people to safety,” Sivadon said.
Sivadon said this isn't the first time Oklahoma Task Force 1 helped Louisiana firefighters.
"We've got a great relationship with Louisiana, making the hurricane responses with them. So, we've been down there six times on hurricane responses,” Sivadon said.
But this is the first time they've gone to help with a fire.
"They've been in high drought conditions, so the fires are out of control they losing structures,” Sivadon said.
Louisiana typically prepares for hurricanes and tropical storms this time of year. Instead, it's dealing with a growing wildfire threat, severe drought, a statewide burn ban and extreme heat.
A Louisiana state official says nearly 350 wildfires were burning in the state at one point last week.
Louisiana state emergency managers say resources are stretched thin.
"I talked to my chief, and to the state emergency management, and they were happy to send us,” Sivadon said.