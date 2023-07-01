OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Stitt has announced the State of Oklahoma has requested a FEMA Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance for 19 counties impacted by severe storms on June 14-18, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS).
The counties include Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa, and Woodward Counties.
During a series of storms in mid-June, Oklahoma experienced wind up to 100 miles per hour and multiple tornados that left more than 560,000 homes and businesses without power, ODEMHS said.
According to ODEMHS, in those 19 counties alone, the storms resulted in more than $12.6 million in damages and response costs.
If the Declaration is approved, federal funding will be used to help municipalities, counties, rural electric cooperatives and others with costs associated with responding to the storms, including debris removal and infrastructure and utility repairs, ODEMHS said.
“I applaud the city and county emergency managers, ODEMHS staff, and many others who have worked tirelessly to address damage done by these storms and work to restore power to thousands of Oklahomans,” Stitt said. “I urge the federal government to quickly approve this declaration to speed up our recovery.”
The State also submitted a request for disaster declaration through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help people in Comanche and Tulsa Counties with damages from the storm.
This Declaration would make SBA low interest disaster loans available for homeowners, renters and business owners to repair or replace any property damaged by the severe weather that was not covered by insurance or other assistance program.
The loan program would also be available to help businesses that “sustained economic injury due to the storms,” ODEMHS said.
If the SBA request is approved, assistance would also be available to neighboring counties to Comanche end Tulsa Counties.