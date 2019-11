TULSA, Okla. - The Oklahoma State Department of Education released its latest round of school report cards on Monday.

The program measures multiple indicators to determine school success including academic achievement, academic growth, ELP progress, chronic absenteeism, postsecondary opportunities and graduation.

SEARCH FOR A SCHOOL: Oklahoma School Report Cards

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister noted an improvement since last year's report cards but also identified challenge points.

"We still have challenges and are not yet where we want to be," Hofmeister said.

The report showed a decline in academic achievement across the board.

"As we celebrate individual student growth, we must focus on meeting students where they are and preparing them for the next grade, course or level so that they are successful in life after high school. If we do not make meaningful changes in our instructional practices, we will not see meaningful change in our academic performance," Hofmeister said.

You can look at results by searching oklaschools.com by school or district name. There is also an interactive map to view schools by county.

Tulsa Public Schools provided this statement about the district's performance:

"This is the second year of the new Oklahoma School Report Card, and we are pleased that this redesigned school accountability system includes a focus on academic growth, student attendance, and post-secondary success. We are excited to see higher scores in our English language proficiency assessment progress indicator. We have also seen improvements in our post-secondary opportunities indicator -- for the 2017-2018 school year, our postsecondary opportunities score was 12 percentage points higher than the state average, showing that our district is a leader in this area. "

"Even as Oklahoma standards and assessments have changed over the years, Tulsa Public Schools has kept a focus on college-and-career-readiness, maintained a high bar for academic growth, and implemented rigorous curriculum and assessments based on college-and-career-ready benchmarks. While proficiency is an important measure of academic success, at Tulsa Public Schools, we focus heavily on academic growth by leveraging our own internal growth measures that reflect not only student understanding of content and concepts, but the pace at which students are learning and improving. We track student growth and progress through the NWEA MAP assessment, and we had some exciting gains in the 2018-2019 school year with nearly two-thirds of our schools improving reading growth and a 31 percentage point increase in the number of schools that improved proficiency rates. We also use measures such as school climate and culture, graduation rates, suspension rates, and student attendance to understand how well our schools are serving students. We will continue to use our NWEA MAP results, SAT results, and the initial version of our school performance framework to understand student achievement, inform decision-making, and set goals. We look forward to continuing to provide our school teams with professional learning, resources, tools, and supports to help continue last year's positive trends."