OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and several state representatives are in France for the Paris Air Show.
Rose State College, a Mid-West City university, shared a photo on Facebook of "Oklahoma leaders" at the Paris Air Show 2023 in France. Governor Stitt appears in the center of the photo.
A news release shows the event runs June 19-25. The delegation is led by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and other state officials, including Rep. Nick Archer, Rep. Kyle Hilbert, Rep. Kevin Wallace and Sen. John Haste.
“As governor, I’m proud to represent Oklahoma on the international stage to promote our booming economy, growing workforce, and renowned aerospace and defense industry, which make Oklahoma the best place for business,” said Gov. Stitt. “Oklahoma is a Top Ten state, especially when it comes to aerospace and defense, and as we continue to recruit companies to our state and expand our international presence, we’re bringing Oklahoma to the world and the world to Oklahoma.”
Gov. Stitt will participate in dozens of meetings with companies interested in doing business in Oklahoma, during the Paris Air Show.
Meanwhile, the Tulsa Metro is still struggling to recover after a severe wind storm caused power outages for more than 150,000 customers.
Many anticipate Gov. Stitt to declare a state of emergency, but are still waiting for that call.
Gov. Stitt did post the following statements to social media this week in regard to recovery efforts.
FOX23 has reached out to Governor Stitt's office and are waiting to hear back. We will update this story as soon as we receive a response.