Oklahoma Native American artist Benjamin Harjo Jr. dies
- News Staff
-
- Updated
News Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
Internationally recognized Native American artist Benjamin Harjo Jr. passed away. He was 77. Read MoreOklahoma Native American artist Benjamin Harjo Jr. dies
Racers from around the world lined up Sunday to start the grueling Ironman triathlon. Read MoreRacers from around the world participate in 2023 Ironman Tulsa
Racers will start at Keystone Lake and end in downtown Tulsa Read MoreVideo: Racers from around the world participate in 2023 Ironman Tulsa
The consulate will provide assistance and services to Mexican nationals residing in Oklahoma, including passport issuance, visa processing and support during emergencies. Read MoreVideo: Gov. Stitt celebrates the opening of Mexican Consulate in Oklahoma City
The man was located at a Tulsa home this week. Read MoreVideo: Man arrested on warrants for failing to register as a sex offender
A stabbing at a hominy prison led to a statewide lockdown over the weekend. Read MoreVideo: Stabbing at Hominy prison leads to statewide lockdown
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has activated an Endangered Missing Advisory for 11-year-old last seen in Kay County. Read MoreMissing boy found safe in Kay County
Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW) was at a free street party ahead of the Lizzo concert at the BOK Center on Saturday night. Read MoreStreet party ahead of Lizzo concert features 'puppy station'
Multiple law enforcement agencies hit the track for Beat the Heat's Race a Cop event at the Tulsa Raceway Park, Saturday afternoon. Read MoreRace A Cop event held to promote safe racing
The Oklahoma Aquarium held a party to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Read MoreVideo: Oklahoma Aquarium celebrates 20th anniversary
Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees. The DeSantis motion filed Fri… Read MoreDeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney's free speech lawsuit
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
A Florida man living underwater won't resurface even after breaking the record
-
Thieves steal over $350,000 in jewelry and money from Tulsa jewelry store
-
Movie trailer released for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
-
Broken Arrow kidnapping and homicide victim found in bag
-
FBI identifies body found at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge