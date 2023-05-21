Benjamin Harjo, Jr.

Seminole Nation Museum  

 cmaddox
Internationally recognized Native American artist Benjamin Harjo Jr. passed away. He was 77.
 
Harjo is one of the nation’s preeminent American Indian artists, often referred to as the "Picasso of Native American art."
 
Ben, who was Seminole and Absentee Shawnee, was an immensely talented and gifted artist with a style uniquely his own, the Seminole Nation Museum said in a social media post. 
 
Harjo studied at the Institute of American Indian Arts and Oklahoma State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1974. 
 
 
"The passing of Benjamin Harjo, Jr., a beloved member of the Cowboy Family and a renowned Native American artist, marks the loss of a significant treasure for our university and state," said Oklahoma State University President Dr. Kayse Shurym. "Ben's unique artistic skills, dedication to his beloved Native American heritage and service to our country have profoundly impacted our world, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations."
 
Services for Harjo have not yet been announced. 

