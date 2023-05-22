STILLWATER, Okla. — An Oklahoma National Guard member was arrested in Texas after a cyber tip to police that he was using social media to share child sexual abuse material.
Alexander Michael Stephenson was arrested in El Paso after Stillwater Police issued an arrest warrant May 11.
The 28-year-old was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography and Distribution of Child Pornography just seven days after the warrant.
Stephenson was set to deploy with the Oklahoma National Guard to Africa before his arrest.
Stillwater Police Detectives say they received a tip in September 2022 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NMEC). The tip indicated Stephenson was using the app Kik to upload and share child sexual abuse materials.
Stillwater Police worked with the Army Criminal Investigation Division to identify and arrest Stephenson.